ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Investigators have concluded that the cause of a fire at Rockform Tooling and Machinery early Tuesday morning was accidental.

The Rockford Fire Department said the fire was called in at 2974 Eastrock Drive around 7:43 a.m.

A dust collector machine inside the manufacturing facility was on fire when the first engine crew arrived. It was extinguished and a large fan was brought in to air out the smoke.

Investigators estimate the damage at $25,000, but no one was injured.