BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) – A commercial fire is under investigation in Belvidere. On Friday, firefighters were called to the maintenance building on West Locust Street.

Dark smoke was coming from the roof and garage doors when crews got on scene. It took firefighters around 45 minutes to get the flames under control.

Damage to the building, along with equipment inside, is estimated at $250,000.

A total of 32 firefighters were called in to help. No one was hurt. The fire is still under investigation.