ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The building’s emergency sprinkler system was able to extinguish an apartment fire at the Luther Center on Thursday.

According to the Rockford Fire Department, firefighters responded to the senior apartment complex, at 111 W. State Street, around 11:03 a.m. for a reported fire on the 13th floor.

Officials said all occupants of the apartment were able to evacuate, and the fire was put out by the sprinkler system.

One person was taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and the damage was estimated at $30,000.