ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford firefighters were called into action Friday afternoon when a fire broke out inside a Green Street home.

A neighbor noticed smoke coming from the around 3 p.m. and called 911. Crews arrived to find flames in the attic, and it took firefighters about 15 minutes to get the fire under control.

No one was home at the time, and no injuries were reported. Investigators are looking into what caused the fire.