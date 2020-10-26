Fire crews extinguish apartment fire early Monday morning

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO)–Two families are displaced following an apartment fire early Monday morning.

The incident took place at 1605 S. Fifth Street.

A caller notified Rockford police about the incident after hearing the smoke detectors go off, and was able to help evacuate everyone before emergency personnel arrived before 3:30 a.m.

Crews say the fire engulfed the back porches and later spread to the attic. They extinguished the flames in 25 minutes.

Nobody was injured.

Investigators say the cause of the fire was a cooking grill located on the first floor’s back porch.

Both families were relocated to a hotel with the assistance of Red Cross.

Damages estimate to $40,000.

