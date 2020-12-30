Fire crews rescue pet cat in ongoing structure fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO)–UPDATE: Apartment residents and a pet cat are safe after emergency responders put out a fire on 1200 Auburn Court.

The Rockford Fire Department says they were called over at 8:50 a.m. about a fire ablaze in the kitchen. Crews kept it contained to that area and extinguished it fully.

Fire crews are on scene working on extinguishing a structure fire Wednesday morning. Officials say so far they have rescued one cat on 1200 Auburn Court.

No details yet on possible injuries.

We have crew heading to the scene now.

This story is still developing…

