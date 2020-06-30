ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Just before midnight on Sunday, fire crews received a call for a fire near the 600 block of North Sunset Street in Rockford.
Officials say everyone is OK. All the damage was contained to the garage.
Firefighters say some materials that weren’t properly disposed of caught fire. It was ruled an accident.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Former Rockford Peach Margaret Jurgensmeier Carroll passes away
- Rivets ready to play it safe while playing ball
- Fire crews respond to garage fire on N. Sunset Street
- LULAC launches ‘We want her alive!’ campaign for missing Texas soldier
- VanVleet explains his decision to play on despite the pandemic and unrest over social and racial issues
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!