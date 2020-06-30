Fire crews respond to garage fire on N. Sunset Street

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Just before midnight on Sunday, fire crews received a call for a fire near the 600 block of North Sunset Street in Rockford.

Officials say everyone is OK. All the damage was contained to the garage.

Firefighters say some materials that weren’t properly disposed of caught fire. It was ruled an accident.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

