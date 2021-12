BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Belvidere Fire Department responded to a house fire Wednesday afternoon.

It happened on Cairnwell Drive in the subdivision just south of Swan Hills Golf Course, 2600 Gustafson Rd.

There were no injuries reported, and the fire was contained mostly to the home’s exterior, and the vast majority of damage occurred outside of the home.

The investigation into the cause of the fire remains ongoing.