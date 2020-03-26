Fire Department Coffee donates coffee to SwedishAmerican nurses

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some nurses at SwedishAmerican Hospital in Rockford got a pick me up from first responders.

Fire Department Coffee, which is based out of the Forest City, dropped off 7,200 coffee pods at the hospital yesterday.

Fire Department Coffee is run by firefighters who are also working on the front lines during the crisis.

