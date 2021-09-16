Fire department responds to fire at Rockford house and motorhome

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Thursday morning at 4 a.m., the Rockford Fire Department responded to reports of a house and motorhome fire at 3137 Collins St.

First arriving units said they found heavy flames visible from the motorhome and the exterior of the house. Fire was also found inside several rooms of the house.

The owner of the property was found outside and she stated that all the occupants had evacuated. It took 30 minutes to bring the fire under control.

The fire department said the motorhome is completely destroyed and the house sustained severe damage. There is an estimated loss of $80,000 due to the destroyed property.

Crews remained on the scene for several hours, no injuries were reported.