Fire department warns: Deep fry turkey outside, minimize fire risk

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — As families are beginning to prepare their turkeys for Thanksgiving, the Boone County Fire Department warns of the fire risk with deep frying the bird.

“The main…threat is, when people are doing the deep frying of turkeys. You want to make sure you have that outside of your residence, and not even in your garage,” said Chief Brian Kunce.

Turkeys with even a small amount of water on the skin can cause the heating oil to explode, potentially catching the surroundings on fire.

Dr. Eric Trautmann, of Swedish American Hospital, says people can get burned easily when cooking at such high temperatures.

“First thing to do is try to cool down the area of the burn,” said Trautmann. “So, basically, trying to cool water, indirect ice – through a pack. We’re trying to cool down the burn as quickly as one can, and an indirect ice pack can help as well.”

MORE HEADLINES: