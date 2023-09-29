ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Fire Dept. Coffee will make a pitch to have its product sold at Walmart stores nationwide.

The Rockford-based company celebrated National Coffee Day on Friday by giving away free coffee at the E. State Walmart.

The brand will have a shot at pitching to Walmart executives during its annual open call for products next month.

Today, Luke Schnider, the company’s founder said he wanted to thank those who have helped his business grow.

“We’ve had so many people come up, who supported us, who say they buy our products and that they follow us on social media. And it’s so great to meet the people face to face and we wouldn’t be where we are today without the support of the city, our community, and the people who support us,” Schnider said.

The National Coffee Association says about two-thirds of all Americans drink coffee daily.