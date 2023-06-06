CALEDONIA, Ill. (WTVO) — Firefighters worked hard to put out a fire that destroyed at a barn in Caledonia Tuesday morning.

According to the North Boone Fire Protection District, the first responding engine to the home, in the 18000 block of Grade School Road, was able to put water on the fire fairly quickly, but it began to spread and the incident was upgraded, requiring the participation of multiple fire departments from the surrounding area.

The house and surrounding buildings were saved, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.