POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WTVO) — Firefighters were able to save a house after a garage caught fire in Poplar Grove on Monday afternoon.

Officials said the fire happened around 3:11 p.m. in the 4000 block of Quail Trap Road.

Fire suppression foam was used to extinguish the fire, which destroyed the garage and caused minor damage to the house.

Wind and dry conditions were not a factor in the fire, investigators said, and no one was injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.