Fire destroys garage on Highcrest Road

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Firefighters were called to combat a garage fire in the 5000 block of Highcrest Road on Monday morning.

Cherry Valley Fire authorities say no one was home at the time of the fire, around 9 a.m. A family dog was saved.

The garage is considered a total loss. The Illinois State Fire Marshall has been called in to help determine the cause.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

