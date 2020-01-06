Fire destroys garage on Highcrest Road

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Firefighters were called to combat a garage fire in the 5000 block of Highcrest Road on Monday morning.
Cherry Valley Fire authorities say no one was home at the time of the fire, around 9 a.m. A family dog was saved.
The garage is considered a total loss. The Illinois State Fire Marshall has been called in to help determine the cause.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Food Prepping Made Easy With Maximum Performance
- Best Spot To Watch The Game
- Vincent Records and The Times Productions Brings In The Purple Madness Prince Tribute
- RBI’s Has Your Super Bowl Food Covered And Then Some
- You Cannot Miss The Amenities At Wesley Willows
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!