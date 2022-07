SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — A South Beloit home was badly damaged after a fire Saturday afternoon.

Fire crews were called to the home in the 15000 block of Bryden Drive around 4 p.m. There was not much left of the home, as the front was destroyed along with a few cars. Several area departments were called in to help with the blaze.

There is no word on what caused the fire.