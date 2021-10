DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — Two families are without a place to stay following a Thursday afternoon fire in Dixon.

Flames broke out around 2:45 p.m. at a home on Hubbell Drive, off 4th Street. Firefighters reported heavy flames coming from the garage.

The blaze then spread to a neighboring house. Fire officials said that crews battled the flames for more than three hours.

No one was hurt, though both homes are badly damaged. Firefighters are still looking into what sparked the fire.