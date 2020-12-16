Video courtesy: Rockford Fire Department
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Firefighters were called to a home in the 1600 block of Green Street Wednesday morning for a 2-alarm fire.
DEVELOPING…
MORE HEADLINES:
- Illinois mall gifts Nerf gun to 4-year-old boy after Santa denied his request
- Stimulus checks: Direct payments included in proposed $900 billion deal
- Police say suspect impersonating Janesville city worker
- Fire engulfs home on Rockford’s Green Street
- Illinois cuts $700M from budget; discussing furloughs AFSCME union
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!