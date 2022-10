ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A fire at a vacant grocery store brought firefighters to the scene on Monday night.

The Rockford Fire Department was called to the former Al-Mart Supermarket, at 2323 W. State Street, before 9 p.m. The building was fully engulfed in fire as the engine crews worked to put out the blaze.

Photo: Rockford Fire Department

Photo: Rockford Fire Department

The structure had been considered for demolition.

DEVELOPING…