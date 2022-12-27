CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — A small fire forced a plane to make an unscheduled landing at O’Hare Airport Monday night.

The Lufthansa flight was heading to Frankfurt, Germany from Los Angeles. An overheated laptop reportedly caused a small fire in the passenger cabin.

The fire was out by the time the plane landed, according to Lufthansa. No passenger were injured, though two flight attendants were treated onsite for smoke inhalation.

The airline said that ground staff rebooked passengers onto other flights.