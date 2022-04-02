JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A fire at a stateline Kohl’s left the bedding department with damage.

The fire happened around 5:54 p.m. Friday at the Janesville Kohl’s, 2500 Milton Ave., according to the Janesville Fire Department. First responders were advised of smoke and fire in the bedding area in the rear of the store. An evacuation was reportedly taking place when crews arrived.

The fire was kept in-check by the store’s sprinkler system until firefighters were able to fully extinguish it. The store sustained water damage as a result of fire extinguishing efforts.

A female customer that was upset and anxious due to the fire was treated and transported by the JFD. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.