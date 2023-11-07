ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Tuesday fire in Rockford has caused tens of thousands of dollars in damages, according to the Rockford Fire Department.

The incident occurred at 8:54 a.m. Firefighters responded to a residence at 204 S. 6th Street for reports of a multi-residential structure fire.

Crews discovered a fire in the basement of the residence. The fire was quickly extinguished.

There were no occupants inside the building at the time of the fire, according to an incident update provided by the Rockford Fire Department. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Damages are estimated to be $20,000.