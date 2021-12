ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Firefighters were able to put out a fire in the 2600 block of Hanson Street on Thursday afternoon.

The fire department arrived on the scene at 3:30 p.m. to find a small shed on fire.

Officials said the fire then spread to the house.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the amount of the estimated damage, but did not say that anyone was hurt.