Fire on Alida Street

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A structure fire occurred Tuesday night in Rockford.

The fire happened at 3300 Alida Street around 10 p.m. according to the Rockford Fire Department. Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire in the back of the house, with one bedroom engulfed in flames. Two adults and a dog were displaced, though no one was injured.

The blaze was brought under control at 10:09 p.m.

There are reportedly $30,000 in damages, and the house is currently uninhabitable. The Red Cross is helping the family to find lodging.