Fire reignites in Machesney Park house in less than 12 hours

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A house fire reignited in the 7000 block of Mullinshire Way in Machesney Park on Monday morning, just less than a day after its first incident.

Harlem-Roscoe fire officials responded to the scene at 4:17 a.m. after receiving a phone call from a passerby.

According to Fire Chief Don Shoevlin, the debris from the house’s roof collapse combined with the wind caused embers to spark. Flames then spread through the second floor.

No residents were home at the time, as they had safely evacuated the building from yesterday.

Crew members will remain on the scene for the rest of the morning in case of another outbreak.

On Sunday mid-afternoon, the fire started in the garage and spread to parts of the house and the neighbors’ siding. The original cause of the fire is still under investigation.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

