ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Firefighters were called to Rockford’s Faust Landmark hotel Thursday for a fire in an 8th-floor apartment.

Firefighters at the scene, at 630 E. State Street, said there were no reported injuries and the building’s sprinkler system was able to douse most of the fire.

The Faust Hotel was built in 1929. It was sold to the Shriners, who renamed it the Tebala Towers. When the Shriners sold the building, it was renamed the Faust Landmark and was converted into low-income housing.