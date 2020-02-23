Fire turned hazmat situation sends one person to hospital

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — One person is in the hospital after a fire turned hazmat situation broke out on Saturday afternoon.

It happened near the Lowe’s Distribution Center, 2801 South Springfield Ave., in Rockford around 3:30 p.m. Fire officials say the fire started in a battery storage rack in the maintenance area of the structure.

Rockford Fire crews arrived on scene and later called for hazmat response team backup.

No word yet on what started the fire or what hazardous materials were on scene.

The victim is being evaluated at a local hospital.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Made in the Stateline

More Made in the Stateline

Education Matters

More Education Matters

Behind the Badge

More Behind the Badge

Stateline Strong

More Stateline Strong

Trending Stories