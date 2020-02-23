Fire turned hazmat situation sends one person to hospital

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — One person is in the hospital after a fire turned hazmat situation broke out on Saturday afternoon.

It happened near the Lowe’s Distribution Center, 2801 South Springfield Ave., in Rockford around 3:30 p.m. Fire officials say the fire started in a battery storage rack in the maintenance area of the structure.

Rockford Fire crews arrived on scene and later called for hazmat response team backup.

No word yet on what started the fire or what hazardous materials were on scene.

The victim is being evaluated at a local hospital.

