(WTVO) — UW Health professionals are asking parents to make sure that guns are not accessible to their children.

It is all part of “National Asking Saves Kids Day,” which is focused on raising awareness and educating families on the importance of safe firearm storage.

New data showed that death by firearms in the leading cause of death for those that are 19 years old or younger.

Dr. Adam Brinkman, medical director of pediatric trauma at UW Health Kids, stressed the importance of locking up firearms and bullets.

“Children by nature are curious, and as they gain more physical independence, they can find things,” Brinkman said. “So, that gun that you have in the top of the closet under a stack of sweatshirts is probably not as hidden as you think.”

UW Health Kids had treated 10 firearm-related injuries this year alone. The organization recommends that parents store guns unloaded in a locked box or safe.

Ammunition should be locked away seperately.