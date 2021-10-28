Fired Rockford nurse, who refused abortion referrals, wins wrongful termination suit

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford nurse has won her case after a judge ruled she was fired illegally in 2016 for refusing to provide abortion referrals and contraception to patients.

After 18 years on the job, Sandra Rojas was working at the Winnebago County Health Clinic in 2016 when she was fired.

In a lawsuit, Rojas claimed Winnebago County Health Department director Dr. Sandra Martell violated the Illinois Health Care Right of Conscience and the Illinois Religious Freedom Restoration Acts.

A judge agreed with Rojas on Wednesday.

She can now petition the court to recover her attorney fees and litigation expenses from the County.