STOCKTON, Cal. (WTVO) — A California firefighter is dead after being attacked in the line of duty.

It happened on Monday morning in Stockton, just outside of Sacramento. Police said that Captain Max Fortuna and his crew were responding to a dumpster fire near a highway, which is when the first responder was shot and killed.

A 67-year-old man was arrested and a gun was recovered at the scene. The suspect has not been identified.

Fortuna was a 21-year veteran of the Stockton Fire Department.