ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Firefighters are working to put out a fire in an Rockford industrial building Thursday night.

Fire crews were called out to River City Millwork, at 200 Quaker Road, around 7 p.m.

The 95,000 sq. ft. building houses one of the largest distributors of doors, column, trim and millwork products.

The Rockford Fire Department said the fire is under control but crews will remain on scene to ventilate the building.