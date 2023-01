CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — A fire burned through a warehouse in Chicago Tuesday morning.

It happened in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. Flames were shooting out of the building’s roof, which eventually collapsed.

More than 100 firefighters were brought in to battle the blaze. No one was inside the warehouse when the roof collapsed.

The building was the former site of a masonry company. Officials will investigate the cause of the fire once it is deemed safe.