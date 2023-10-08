JO DAVIESS COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Stockton Firefighters responded to a farm in Jo Daviess County on Sunday for reports of a structure fire.

Upon arrival, crews discovered a grain dryer had caught fire. “The only course of action is to completely drain the dryer of all corn, requiring a lot of manpower,” said the Stockton Fire Department in a Facebook post.

The fire was successfully extinguished, according to the department.

“This can also serve as a reminder to farmers to check all the columns to make sure everyone of them is moving!” added the Stockton Fire Department.