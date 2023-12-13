SEWARD TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WTVO) — Firefighters were called to Kelley and Hoisington Roads around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning to battle a fully engulfed house fire.
The blaze occurred in the 2100 block of S. Hoisington.
DEVELOPING…
by: John Clark
Posted:
Updated:
SEWARD TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WTVO) — Firefighters were called to Kelley and Hoisington Roads around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning to battle a fully engulfed house fire.
The blaze occurred in the 2100 block of S. Hoisington.
DEVELOPING…
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now