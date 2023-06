MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Firefighters battled a house fire in Machesney Park Wednesday evening.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. on Harbor Oaks Drive, across the river from Atwood Forest Preserve.

Harlem-Roscoe Fire crews were called to the scene. The flames were quickly extinguished, but there was some smoke coming from the one-story house. Several windows were broken out,

There was no word on injuries, nor how the fire may have started, at the time of this writing.

THIS STORY IS DEVELOPING…