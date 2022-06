ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford home was badly damaged after a fire ripped through it.

The Rockford Fire Department got the call around 3:15 p.m. Sunday to 3084 Stowmarket Ave. The back of the home was badly damaged, with most of it being charred down to the studs. Windows were also broken out and the remaining siding is peeling off.

There is no word yet on if anyone was hurt or what caused the blaze.