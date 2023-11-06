ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Firefighters were dispatched to a property in the 6800 block of N. Main Street on Monday.

The Northwest Fire Protection District was called out at 4:20 p.m. to the address along Illinois Route 2, south of Latham Road and north of Old River Road.

Fire engines were seen providing water service up the long winding driveway leading to the residence.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a large, detached shed on fire in the residence’s backyard. The fire spread to a second shed before crews were able to contain the blaze, according to Fire Chief Jerry Caskey.

Nobody was in the building at the time. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.