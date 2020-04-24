Firefighters called to house fire on Bluefield Street

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Rockford Fire Department

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Fire Department was called to a house fire in the 900 block of Bluefield Street on Friday.

DEVELOPING…

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories