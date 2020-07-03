Firefighters combat apartment fire in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Firefighters with the Rockford Fire Department were called out Friday afternoon to combat an apartment fire in the 3500 block of Normandy Aveue.

Fire crews were on-scene around 1 p.m. on the 2 alarm fire, during which smoke was showing billowing out a second story window.

