LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Firefighters worked to put out a fire possibly caused by dry chemicals at a Loves Park steel treatment company on Wednesday morning.

Fire companies were called to Progressive Steel Treating Inc, at 922 Lawn Drive, around 10 a.m.

When the first engines arrived on the scene, fire and smoke could be seen coming from one of the chimneys on the roof.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, the cause of which is under investigation.

DEVELOPING…