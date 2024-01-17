LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Despite subzero temperatures cold enough to cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes, firefighters must face those conditions in order to do their jobs.

During over the last few days, Loves Park’s Fire Department has been responding to chimney fires, burst pipes, and house fires.

“We’ve had an increase of fire activity in this short period of time and yes, the weather seems to be a contributing factor because of it,” said Loves Park Fire Department Deputy Chief Greg Kunce.

Firefighters take additional steps in cold weather to protect themselves and their equipment.

“They dress warm and have extra resources. We’ll use warming busses if we have one available to rotate our crews out of there, subjected to the elements for a lengthy period of time,” Kunce said. “We have to keep the pumps going. If it’s the rigs are assigned to even a basic medical [call] and the pumps are not drained, you’ll see the pump operator mainly stay with the vehicle.”

Frozen fire hydrants can also delay the fire department’s response.

“If water’s maintained in that barrel of the hydrant or in that piping system above ground, it’s going to freeze in temperatures like this, which means we have to go another block down to get an act of hydrant if it’s working. So, we have hydrant torches that we use. But … it takes some time,” Kunce said.

Frozen hoses are also a problem that firefighters can face.

“If there’s a slow leak [at the couplings] they stop flowing water to where it would flow, [and have] a good chance of freezing right there, to where we would have to really try and either heat it up or break it loose,” said Kunce.

Kunce said residents can help fire crews by keeping fire hydrants clear of snow and ice and by following the odd/even parking ordinance, which allows them quicker access in case of an emergency.