SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois firefighters who have died in the line of duty, along with those singled out for showing courage and pride in their service, were honored at the state capitol on Tuesday.

The 30th Annual Fallen Firefighter Memorial and Medal of Honor awards ceremony took place this morning on the in Springfield.

While no Illinois firefighters were killed in 2022, Gov. J.B. Pritzker held a moment of silence for fallen firefighters across the U.S., saying it takes a special kind of person to run toward danger.

“From the July 4th Highland Park massacre, to intractable lithium-ion battery fires, to last month’s devastating tornadoes, our firefighters respond to our most daunting emergencies with resolve and selflessness. Mitigating disaster, reuniting families, and saving countless lives, while putting themselves in harm’s way,” Pritzker said.

Around 70% of the fire service in Illinois is made up of volunteers.