ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An early-morning fire in Rockford left a house damaged beyond repair on Friday.

According to Rockford Fire, crews responded to a home on Woodie Ranch Lane around 4:30 a.m., where they noticed large flames in the back of the home.

Firefighters reportedly entered the home several times in attempts to control the fire. However efforts switched to defense when the fire spread to the second floor and roof.

The house was demolished in order to fully extinguish the flames.

“Because there was so much fire involved with the second floor and roof area, we’ve chosen to demolition the house so that we can actually extinguish the fire completely,” said Rockford Fire Department District Chief Will Pederson.

Four firefighters were hurt and two were hospitalized during the blaze, though all are expected to make full recoveries.

Damages are estimated at $500,000.