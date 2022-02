ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) –The Rockford Fire Department says one person was hospitalized after a fire at the Holiday Inn, at 7550 East State Street, on Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters were called out just after 2 p.m.

Officials said the fire was held in check by the building’s fire suppression system and was fully extinguished by responding firefighters.

Both the Hoffman House restaurant and the hotel remain open for business.

DEVELOPING…