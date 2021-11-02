Firefighters save family dog from Rockford house fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford firefighters managed to rescue a dog from a burning home on Tuesday.

According to the Rockford Fire Department, the fire at a home in the 2700 block of N. Rockton started in the garage. None of the homeowners were present when the fire crews arrived.

Although the fire was brought under control in less than 10 minutes, the garage suffered fire damage and the home was filled with smoke.

The dog was uninjured, fire officials said.

The estimated damages to the home was set at $20,000, and the cause is currently undetermined.