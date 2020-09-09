Firefighters save Monroe Center church after bell tower fire

MONROE CENTER, Ill. (WTVO) — Firefighters worked fast to save the vacant Monroe Center Community Church on Wednesday morning after a fire started in the bell tower.
Firefighters from the Oregon, Monroe and Lynn-Scott Rock fire departments were able to save the structure, and the roof is still intact.
Responders were called out around 9 a.m. and said smoke and flames were visible in the bell tower when they arrived. The bell itself survived, they said.
A damage estimate was not available.
