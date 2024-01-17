MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — In frigid temperatures, firefighters with the Harlem Roscoe Fire Protection District worked to put out a fire in a Machesney Park mobile home park on Tuesday.

Around 5:31, first responders were called to the Rainbow Lane Mobile Home Court on N. 2nd Street and found one of the trailers completely on fire.

The residents were outside when firefighters arrived and were not harmed. Two family cats are missing, officials said.

Authorities said the cause of the fire is under investigation.