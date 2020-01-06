Firefighters work to snuff out corn fire inside 50-foot silo

(WTVO) — Firefighters from the Harlem-Roscoe Fire Protection District worked to put out a corn fire inside a 50 foot silo on Stateline Road on Monday.

Harlem-Roscoe Fire says they were dispatched at 10:47 a.m.

DEVELOPING…

Photo: Sheryl Dost
