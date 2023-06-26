ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With the 4th of July approaching, those hoping to celebrate at home might be wondering which fireworks are legal to use in Illinois.

Illinois’ Pyrotechnic Use Act bans the use of any type of consumer fireworks, according to Illinois Legal Aid Online.

The following are considered “Consumer Fireworks”:

Handheld fireworks

Bottle rockets

Skyrockets

Roman candles

Chasers

Buzz bombs

Ground items other than those identified as approved “Consumer Fireworks”

Helicopters

Missiles

Pinwheels or any other twirling devices

Planes

Sky Lanterns

Firecrackers (all types)

According to WGN, anyone found in possession of a “Consumer Firework” can be subject to a year in prison and a $2,500 fine.

However, sparklers are considered non-consumer fireworks, along with smoke bombs, snappers, trick matches, party poppers, and snake pellets.

They are permitted by state law, but local ordinances in certain areas, such as the city of Chicago, may prohibit their use.

M-80s and cherry bombs and certain other fireworks are banned at the federal level.

It is also illegal to buy fireworks in Wisconsin, Indiana, or a neighboring state and bring them into Illinois.