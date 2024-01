ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The first babies of 2024 in the Rockford-region were welcomed into the world early on New Year’s Day.

Baby Sadie was born at Mercyhealth-Javon Bea Hospital-Riverside at 5:08 a.m. on January 1st.

Photo: Mercyhealth

In Beloit, the first baby of 2024 was born to parents Larry and Janelle Blake at Beloit Health System’s Packard Family Care Center.

Baby Ace was delivered at 2:28 a.m. on New Year’s Day.